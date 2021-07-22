Feel Good Story UPDATE: Over 800 Cars Donated To Mechanic Who Fixes Them For Free

This is a really awesome followup to a story we featured a few weeks ago..it was about a South Carolina BBQ restaurant owner who is also a mechanic and had fixed 90 cars for people in need for free in the last year. Well when CBS News featured his story, over 800 cars were donated to his mission.
His name is Eliot Middleton and he said, “My phone started exploding from all over the place,” “Whatever glowing feeling is inside me, it just transferred from that TV screen and went inside them.” Some of the recipients are single mothers, job seekers, and elderly people with doctor’s appointments. During Christmas, he gifted a 2004 Suzuki to a single mom named Jessica Litchfield, who said his work was a “lifesaver.” Here was the original story:
Pretty awesome!