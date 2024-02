Source: YouTube

Justin Timberlake has posted a video that shows his new album, Everything I Thought I Was, being pressed on vinyl. And some eagle-eye fans think a shot of the track listing shows a blurry “featuring NSYNC” next to one of the songs, ‘Paradise.’

The album is scheduled to be released on March 15th.