Fans Believe New Dua Lipa Music Is On The Way

October 10, 2023 8:20AM EDT
Eagle-eyed fans who noticed Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram think that’s a sign a new album is about to drop!   Monday, she deleted all of her Instagram posts and changed her profile photo to a kaleidoscopic image of her eye. Similar images have also replaced the original thumbnails on her music videos on YouTube.

Lipa said her second album will arrive in 2024. She told the New York Times Magazine in August “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme,” she said. “If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

 

