Elmo to Host Virtual Play Date to Comfort Kids About the Coronavirus

Apr 9, 2020 @ 7:32am

Sesame Street has always been a safe place for kids and parents. A place to have fun but also learn about important issues. Nothing is more important right now than the pandemic affecting the world, and it’s causing anxiety in kids and adults.

Enter Elmo. Elmo will be hosting a special ‘virtual play date’ coming up on April 14th set up like a news conference.

The virtual playdate will air on HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV and PBS Kids.

The half-hour special will feature “Sesame Street” favorites like Grover, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby. Joining them will be celebrity guests Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tracee Ellis Ross.

