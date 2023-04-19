Ed Sheeran Roasts Himself For Being Short
April 19, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Maybe you know of Ted Zhar. He has half a million TikTok followers and he walks around the streets and asks people what they do for a living. It looks like he found Ed Sheeran…
@tedzhar What Does Ed Sheeran Do For a Living? #fyp #foryou #edsheeran #theatre #concert #music #whatdoyoudoforaliving ♬ original sound – Ted Zhar
This video is so silly because ed immediately just roasts his own height by saying that he stands next to short people to make them feel better as his job. He completely sells it as he walks Ted through a concert venue he’s playing.
If you’re wondering how tall Ed is now… Join the club. Google says he’s 5’8″ though.
