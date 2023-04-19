99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

April 19, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Ed Sheeran Roasts Himself For Being Short
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Maybe you know of Ted Zhar. He has half a million TikTok followers and he walks around the streets and asks people what they do for a living. It looks like he found Ed Sheeran…

@tedzhar What Does Ed Sheeran Do For a Living? #fyp #foryou #edsheeran #theatre #concert #music #whatdoyoudoforaliving ♬ original sound – Ted Zhar

This video is so silly because ed immediately just roasts his own height by saying that he stands next to short people to make them feel better as his job. He completely sells it as he walks Ted through a concert venue he’s playing.

If you’re wondering how tall Ed is now… Join the club. Google says he’s 5’8″ though.

