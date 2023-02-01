Ed Sheeran Returns To Social Media

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Ed Sheeran performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran Returns After ‘Turbulent’ Time

Ed Sheeran returned to his social media after a hiatus on Tuesday (January 31). He posted a video explaining his lack of engagement with fans. (WARNING: HE DROPS SOME SWEARS)

“I realize I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or fan base over the last couple of years, and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I’m sorry,” he explained. “That’s my fault… The reason I’m making this video, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things happening in my personal life, so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t really feeling like that.”

Ed Sheeran told fans that now that he’s back online, he’ll post weird videos. He followed the post with pictures from New Zealand.

How do you know when you need a break from social media?