Ed Sheeran Returns To Social Media
Ed Sheeran returned to his social media after a hiatus on Tuesday (January 31). He posted a video explaining his lack of engagement with fans. (WARNING: HE DROPS SOME SWEARS)
“I realize I haven’t been that engaged in my social media or fan base over the last couple of years, and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring. I’m sorry,” he explained. “That’s my fault… The reason I’m making this video, just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things happening in my personal life, so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t really feeling like that.”
Ed Sheeran told fans that now that he’s back online, he’ll post weird videos. He followed the post with pictures from New Zealand.
