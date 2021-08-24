Ed Sheeran Re-Records Vocals For Taylor Swift’s “Red” Reissue…And Teases New Collabo With Her

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have enjoyed a friendship for years now, so it was probably easy for Swift to get him to re-record his vocals for the new version of “Everything Has Changed” for Red (Taylor’s Version). That won’t be his only appearance on the re-recorded album, though, as there’s another song on which he features, titled “Run.” The track didn’t appear on the original version of Red, but it’s been around for a while, as Sheeran revealed that he and Swift wrote the song on the first day they met.
