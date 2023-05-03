Ed Sheeran Promises To Quit Music If He Loses His Copyright Lawsuit

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran said in court this week that he’s “stopping” his music career if he loses a controversial lawsuit over his track “Thinking Out Loud.” He was talking about the larger impact the legal action has had on him during the trial and beyond. The lawsuit centers around musical similarities between his “Thinking Out Loud” and Marvin Gaye and Ed Townsend’s 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On”.

Sheeran didn’t hold back on what it would mean if the ruling didn’t go his way. “If that happens, I’m done—I’m stopping,” “I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.” Sheeran has been steadfast in his insistence that any similarities are coincidental and too common to be classified as copyright infringement. In fact, the family of the late Marvin Gaye are not involved with this lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by the Townsend side of “Let’s Get It On.”

For those of us who love Ed’s music…here’s crossing our fingers they side with Sheeran!