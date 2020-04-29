Ed Sheeran Continues To Pay His Bar Staff Despite Being Closed
Ed Sheeran is looking out for his employees and making sure they stay on payroll through the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of that, he’s also refusing any government-issued stimulus money to do it.
Ed is worth as estimated $211 million and he owns the Bertie Blossoms pub in Notting Hill. It closed in March due to the pandemic, and he hasn’t furloughed a single staff member. His co-manager Stuart Camp confirmed to The Sun, “The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any Government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.”
On the other side of things, Victoria Beckham has gotten some criticism for how she’s handling employees of her struggling fashion label. She’s worth $415 million but furloughed about 30 employees and petitioned to have British taxpayers pay 80 percent of her employee’s wages. Yikes.
