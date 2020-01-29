      Weather Alert

Dunkin’ is Selling Pink Velvet-Flavored Drinks for Valentine’s Day

Jan 29, 2020 @ 3:26pm

Dunkin’ might have a slam dunk for Valentine’s Day!

Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day drinks are pink velvet-flavored and cute!

For example, the pink velvet line includes the Pink Velvet Macchiato, which is a blend of red velvet cake flavor, doused with Dunkin’s expresso, topped off with cream cheese icing.

The other tasty drink is the Pink Velvet Signature Latte, made with Dunkin’s expresso, with a few drops of red velvet cake flavor, with whipped cream on top, drizzled with hot mocha and sprinkles of hot chocolate powder

