Dua Lipa Shares Adorable Video Of 80-Year-Old Fan Getting Surprised With Her Concert Tickets

Oct 13, 2021 @ 7:15am

Dua Lipa fan base is far and wide as proven by this viral video she re-shared on her Instagram story.  It’s of an 80-year-old grandfather getting excited to learn he’s getting surprised with tickets to see Dua in concert! The video on Tik Tok quickly racked up over 3.1 million views as of this post. In the clip from a TikTok user named Kadie Bernstein, her grandfather is given an 80th birthday gift. As he reads the card and realizes he’s been gifted Lipa concert tickets, his jaw drops, his smile spreads, and he repeatedly exclaims, “Are you sh*tting me?!”

 

@kadiebernsteinHappy birthday Grandpa! @dualipaofficial your oldest fan!! #dualipa #birthday #fyp #surpise #grandpa #OneSliceChallenge #StudentSectionSauce

♬ Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Can’t wait to see the followup videos of him living his best life at the show!

 

