      Weather Alert

Dua Lipa Is On The Cover Of “Rolling Stone” Magazine

Jan 15, 2021 @ 7:34am

Dua Lipa is the February cover star on ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine.

The story covers her being an ‘alpha female’ and her modern disco sound.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Cover Dua Lipa february issue modern disco Rolling Stone
POPULAR POSTS
National Pizza Week
Olivia Rodrigo "driver's license"
Early Ideas For Valentine's Day That Aren't Flowers And Chocolates
Spanx For Men Is A Thing
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Writing "Legally Blonde 3"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE