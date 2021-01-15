Dua Lipa Is On The Cover Of “Rolling Stone” Magazine

Dua Lipa is the February cover star on ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine.
.@DUALIPA appears on our February cover.
How the singer ignored the trends, turned herself into a ‘female alpha,’ and delivered the modern disco classic we didn’t know we needed. https://t.co/yLiGFzgf3T pic.twitter.com/LPVQhOK3Ve
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 14, 2021
.@DUALIPA appears on our February cover.
How the singer ignored the trends, turned herself into a ‘female alpha,’ and delivered the modern disco classic we didn’t know we needed. https://t.co/yLiGFzgf3T pic.twitter.com/LPVQhOK3Ve
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 14, 2021
The story covers her being an ‘alpha female’ and her modern disco sound.
MORE HERE