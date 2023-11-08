Dua Lipa Gaves Some Fans On The Street The First Listen To Her New Music
November 8, 2023 9:02AM EST
Source: YouTube
Dua Lipa surprised fans outside the BBC studios in London this week by letting them listen to her new song ‘Houdini’ on her phone.
The highly-anticipated new single is scheduled to drop tomorrow.
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 7, 2023
It’s not the first time she’s let fans hear her music first…four years ago she let an 8-year-old fan named Sam hear her song “Don’t Start Now” before anyone else!
