99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa Gaves Some Fans On The Street The First Listen To Her New Music

November 8, 2023 9:02AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Dua Lipa surprised fans outside the BBC studios in London this week by letting them listen to her new song ‘Houdini’ on her phone.

The highly-anticipated new single is scheduled to drop tomorrow.

It’s not the first time she’s let fans hear her music first…four years ago she let an 8-year-old fan named Sam hear her song “Don’t Start Now” before anyone else!

More about:
Dua Lipa
fans
Houdini
Listen
New Music
phone
street

POPULAR POSTS

1

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
2

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
3

Why This Post It Note Proposal Is The Sweetest
4

Louisville Native Pitches Diamondbacks Into The World Series
5

You Laugh You Lose - That's Some Boo Sheet

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE