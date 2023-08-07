99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dua Lipa Confirms New Music Coming

August 7, 2023 2:39PM EDT
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic )

Dua Lipa Confirms New Music Coming In 2024!

Dua Lipa confirms her third album will be out in 2024. During an interview, she said, “The next record will still be pop,” although she did say she is working on a “new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

She continued saying she had “no idea what the reaction is going to be once it’s out, so there’s this nervous feeling.”

We got a little taster with “Dance the Night” from the Barbie soundtrack and NEED MORE DUA!!

