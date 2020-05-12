DQ Selling DIY Soft Serve Cupcake Kits
Dairy Queen is known for its soft-serve creations, so it’s only natural to make it a part of it’s cupcakes right? You start with vanilla soft-serve and chocolate soft-serve with a fudge crunch center. And now you can finish off the tasty dessert by making your own masterpiece, thanks to the new DIY ice cream cupcake kits.
It’s a fun family activity you can eat. It appears that what’s in each kit is up to each location, but in general, it looks like Both kids and adults will have a blast piling on the icing and completing it with sprinkles.
Again, just like the contents of the DIY cupcake kits, the prices will vary by location. Based off the photos from Facebook and Instagram, the kits can range anywhere from $10 to $16, with multiple hovering around $12.99. So call first to see if they have them locally!
Ain’t no party like a cupcake party ‘cause a cupcake party don’t stop!
SOURCE