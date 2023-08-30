Doja Cat Teams Up With Christina Ricci To Announce New Song
August 30, 2023 5:42PM EDT
Source: YouTube
It’s official. Doja Cat’s next album, “Scarlet,” is just weeks away. She announced the record drops on Friday, September 22.
View this post on Instagram
But we don’t need to wait THAT long for new music from her. She’s putting out another single, “Demons,” Friday, September 1 and she had some help from Christina Ricci for the teaser for the song.
HD Trailer for @DojaCat’s “Demons.” pic.twitter.com/Cu7qKcy14L
— Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) August 29, 2023
The woman you know as Wednesday Addams from the 1991 film The Addams Family is playing a woman haunted by the demons in her home (aka Doja Cat).
More about: