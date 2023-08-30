99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Teams Up With Christina Ricci To Announce New Song

August 30, 2023 5:42PM EDT
Source: YouTube

It’s official. Doja Cat’s next album, “Scarlet,” is just weeks away. She announced the record drops on Friday, September 22.

 

 But we don’t need to wait THAT long for new music from her. She’s putting out another single, “Demons,” Friday, September 1 and she had some help from Christina Ricci for the teaser for the song.

The woman you know as Wednesday Addams from the 1991 film The Addams Family is playing a woman haunted by the demons in her home (aka Doja Cat).

 

