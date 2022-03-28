      Weather Alert

Doja Cat Got In A Twitter Fight With Fans And Threatened To Quit Music

Mar 28, 2022 @ 8:51am

Doja Cat found herself in a Twitter argument with fans after she canceled a performance in Paraguay. She canceled due to a heavy rainstorm that would have made it dangerous to perform. Well some fans were upset about that and also mad she didn’t share pics of her time in the country. In response to their complaints, Doja wrote on Twitter, “It’s gone and i don’t give a f*** anymore i f***** quit i can’t wait to f****** disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore.” She added, “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f****** fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f****** nightmare unfollow me.”

However, after some time to think and reflect on the situation, Doja has had a change of heart and she returned to Twitter to apologize to her fans.

