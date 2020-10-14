Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Win
Vote 2020
Halloween-O-Run 5K and Kids Candy Dash
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Watch
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Featured
Huggie
Dog Owners, Their Dogs, & “The Business”
Oct 14, 2020 @ 2:49pm
Ever notice dog owners have different ways of taking their dogs out to “do their business”??? haha
TAGS
dog
dog owner
Huggie
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Halloween Candy In Kentucky Is NOT What You’d Expect
Every year this list divides households!... More »
Cinnamon Coke And Gingerbread Cookie Eggo Pancakes Are Coming
Once we’re done with Eggo’s new Pumpkin Pie Pancakes for fall, we …
The ‘Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder’ Is Living His Best Viral Life
You’ve probably seen Nathan Apodaca, the viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder …
Aldi Is Selling Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza
And we’re here for it!! How fun is this?? It’s …
Joey Chestnut Celebrates National Taco Day By Devouring A 12-Pound Walking Taco
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut normally would have celebrated National Taco …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Free Therapy Thursday
Setting the Bar Stories
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Reality Bites: 90 Day Fiance
Can You Survive This Podcast?
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Win
Vote 2020
Halloween-O-Run 5K and Kids Candy Dash
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Huggie
PK
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Watch
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL