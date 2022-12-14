DJ Twitch From Ellen Show Has Passed Away

Sad news about one of the favorites from the Ellen show. DJ tWitch was passed away at the age of 40 per TMZ. He taught Ellen Degeneres to dance, “fake DJed” her show, and became an executive producer in his time with the show.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, is dead … and TMZ has learned it appears to be a suicide. https://t.co/G8X0c6ns6G — TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2022

His wife, Allison Holker, told People,

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

He leaves behind his wife and children and many fans who loved him from his with Ellen and So You Think You Can Dance.

If you are experiencing emotional distress or contemplating suicide, we encourage you call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Dial 9-8-8.