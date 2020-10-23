Disney Launches Trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon”

There’s a new Disney movie on the way. “Raya and the Last Dragon” is set to finally hit theaters in March 12, 2021 after its’ release being delayed in 2020, of course.
Restore peace. Find the last dragon. Watch the new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, in theaters March 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/BTlpIVz6MS
— Disney (@Disney) October 21, 2020
Restore peace. Find the last dragon. Watch the new trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, in theaters March 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/BTlpIVz6MS
— Disney (@Disney) October 21, 2020
Check out the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon, and tune in to @GMA tomorrow to watch the brand-new trailer. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/sY979OQnCm
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 20, 2020
Check out the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon, and tune in to @GMA tomorrow to watch the brand-new trailer. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/sY979OQnCm
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 20, 2020
This looks incredible.