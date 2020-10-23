      Weather Alert

Disney Launches Trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Oct 23, 2020 @ 7:34am

There’s a new Disney movie on the way. “Raya and the Last Dragon” is set to finally hit theaters in March 12, 2021 after its’ release being delayed in 2020, of course.

This looks incredible.

