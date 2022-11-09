Did Selena Gomez Turn Down A Disney Movie So Demi Lovato Could Get The Role?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Can you imagine the Camp Rock movies with Selena Gomez in Demi Lovato’s place as Mitchie? According to Page Six, David DeLuise, the actor who played the dad in Wizards of Waverly Place with Selena says she turned down the role because she knew Demi would get it if she did.

Was it a nice things for a friend to do? Maybe! Or is this a bit of a slap in the face to Demi, who went on to do the sequel as well? Perhaps.

Before the two women had a falling out, they worked together as kids on “Barney & Friends” and Disney projects.