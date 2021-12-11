Devastating Tornadoes And Storms Rip Through Western Kentucky

After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost. The hardest hit place was in Graves County, where the city of Mayfield had been “devastated.” Gov. Andy Bashear said four different twisters had touched down across the state by early Saturday, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, and there was severe damage across at least four counties from one of the tornadoes that traveled more than 200 miles.
Kentucky State Trooper Sarah Burgess said that there is significant damage reported, including a collapsed roof at a candle factory that had an estimated 110 people inside when the storm hit around 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. A WKU student sadly lost their life…According to a news release from Timothy C. Caboni, the student died at an off-campus residence. He was not yet been publicly identified.
