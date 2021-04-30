Derby Drink of the Day – Finlandia Oaks Lily
Finlandia Vodka has returned as the Official Vodka of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs. Debuted at the 132nd Kentucky Oaks in the original Oaks Lily cocktail recipe created by Brown-Forman in 2006, Finlandia Vodka is celebrating its reclaimed tradition and legacy as the first signature vodka drink of the Kentucky Oaks, America’s premier race for three-year old fillies. The cocktail was created to emulate the mantle of Stargazer Lilies that is draped across the winning horse of the Oaks Race. This classic cocktail, paired with Finlandia’s refreshing and trendy sparkling water drink, are two clear-spirit-alternatives to toast the Kentucky tradition.
Finlandia’s brand ambassador Casey Gray, will demonstrate our signature drink recipes for at-home Derby-watchers and race day track-goers, while discussing the premium essence and quality of Finlandia Vodka, making it an ideal fit for the sophistication of the Kentucky Derby.
Historically, around 85,000 Oaks Lilys are served each year at the track. Along with the traditional Oaks Lily cocktail, Finlandia is bringing back “The Finnish Line,” a refreshing sparkling water cocktail to offer consumers an additional flavorful vodka cocktail at Churchill Downs.
As with previous years, $1.00/Oaks Lily sold onsite on Churchill Downs will benefit Breast Health programs at Norton Hospital.
OFFICIAL COCKTAIL RECIPES
The Finlandia Oaks Lily
The Official Drink of the Kentucky Oaks
1 ¼ oz. Finlandia Vodka
1 oz. Sweet and Sour Mix
¼ oz. Triple Sec
3 oz. Cranberry Juice
Combine ingredients over crushed ice in an Official Oaks Lily souvenir glass. Garnish with a fresh blackberry and lemon peel.
The Finnish Line
Inspired by the pure essence of Finnish Vodka-making
1 ¼ oz. Finlandia Grapefruit Vodka
4 oz. Sparkling Water
Grapefruit Slice
Combine ingredients over crushed ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.