Dentists Remind You Not To Polish Your Teeth With Magic Erasers After Viral Tik Tok Videos

Jul 21, 2021 @ 9:58am

Dentists are responding to a viral trend: cleaning your teeth with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser saying DON’T DO THAT.

So once the original video started getting traction  (255,000 likes since it was posted in June), dentists felt the need to go on record saying this WILL EAT YOUR ENAMEL.

 

@thebentistDid she really just say she uses a magic eraser to clean her teeth… 😳 please don’t make this a trend 😂 #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #teeth

♬ original sound – The Bentist

Magic Eraser is a Mr. Clean-branded line of cleaning pads made with chemicals that should not be consumed or used on any body parts.

Dr. Richard Black, dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, said “It’s one of the worst things you can do to your teeth because the bleach is too strong.” A Plano orthodontist responded to the video, saying that the cleaning pad is made of melamine foam, which acts like a “really abrasive sandpaper.”

The company’s packaging warns users to “not use on skin or other parts of the body,” but maybe now they might have to get more specific and say “don’t use this on your teeth.”

Parent company Procter & Gamble didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

