Demi Lovato’s Holiday Special Will Include Some Special Guests

November 21, 2023 4:31AM EST
The Roku Channel announced on Monday that Demi Lovato’s holiday special will feature appearances by JoJo, Hailey Bieber, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel and others.

 

Additional guests will be announced soon. A Very Demi Holiday Special is described as “a heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises” that “will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit.”

Demi will perform classic holiday songs along with some of their own hits, and one special surprise duet. The show will air December 8th on the Roku Channel.

