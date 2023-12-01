Demi Lovato Holiday Special Will Feature Cooking And Singing With Other Celebrities

Source: YouTube

We’re only days away from the Roku-exclusive holiday special with Demi Lovato: “A Very Demi Holiday Special.” It comes out on the platform on Friday, December 8.

In the newly released trailer, you see Demi cooking with Paris Hilton, dueting with JoJo, and laughing with Trixie Mattel. That’s not even all the celebrity cameos that are part of the special! She finishes off the trailer with an animated version of herself in a Santa sleigh with a Martian and saying “also, aliens are real and I’m going to Mars, b*tches.”