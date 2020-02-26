      Weather Alert

Dax Shepherd Accidentally Flirted With Kristen Bell’s Mom

Feb 26, 2020 @ 9:43am

Kristen Bell told another hilarious story about hubby Dax Shepard yesterday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining that he inadvertently sent a slew of suggestive emojis while texting his mother-in-law.

“She was coming into town and sends him a text like, ‘Be there by 11,’” Bell explained. “And then sends something else that says, ‘Can’t wait to see you tonight.’ And he meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face, and instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant.”

She said, “When he did it, he went ‘Oh no! I made a huge mistake!’ And I was like ‘What?’ and he shows me the phone.”

“By the way, the minute you involve an eggplant emoji, the whole story changes,”  “Which is not how the original [text] read, or what she intended, but thankfully she didn’t know what an eggplant emoji was.”

 

MORE HERE

