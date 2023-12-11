Dave Grohl Cooks Up More BBQ For Australians In Need

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – FEBRUARY 27:Dave Grohl singer member of the band Foo Fighters performs live on stage at Allianz Parque on February 27, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl is known for spending hours on end cooking up amazing BBQ meals for years for different shelters and organizations that help those in need. And he just did it again in Melbourne, Australia.

During his break from touring, News.com.au says Grohl volunteered with The Big Umbrella foundation in Melbourne on Friday, treating the community to “an epic American style BBQ with all the trimmings.” And he does all the work too! Dave and friends spent 18 hours prepping and smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to MG’s kitchen the next morning.

He did the same thing almost a year ago in L.A.

And he’s been doing that for years before that! His fascination with BBQ started with his Big Green Egg when he was on a break from touring. Then he graduated to a cabinet smoker and Lang trailer rig from Georgia. He started a one-man catering business called Backbeat BBQ and started cooking for crowds after the Malibu fires in 2015.