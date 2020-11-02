Darrell Hammond Pays Tribute To Sean Connery
Darrell Hammond paid special tribute to film legend Sean Connery upon news of his death and reminisced about parodying him on Saturday Night Live several years ago. Connery, best known as the first actor to play James Bond onscreen, died at age 90 in he Bahamas. News of his death was announced on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Hammond played Connery several times on SNL in the ’90s and ’00s and it was honestly some of the funniest sketches ever aired on the show. Hammond’s character always sparred with Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek by making inappropriate jokes about him and his mother and messing up the titles of Jeopardy! categories. He reprised the role on SNL‘s 40th anniversary special in 2015.