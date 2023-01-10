Damar Hamlin Out Of The Hospital And Back In Buffalo

The country’s prayers were answered in healing Damar Hamlin as he is back home in Buffalo to continue recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday Night Football. Just a week after he collapsed on live TV, he’s back home thanking fans for all their support.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Doctors knew he was ready to go when he got excited rooting for the Bills!

This is Buffalo’s very… first… play after Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance on Monday night pic.twitter.com/PfR8Z8iO1c — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 8, 2023

UC Doctors said Damar Hamlin “got up out of his chair and started jumping, setting off every alarm in the ICU” after Nyheim Hines scored the opening kickoff for the Bills. Amazing. 😂❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/r0CK7LJ2Md — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) January 9, 2023

And Damar doing a happy dance on his Ring camera is what we all need today! Welcome Home Damar!

Damar Hamlin on his ring camera 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aAHD5ed1vW — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) January 10, 2023

By the way, his toy drive has raised over $8 million!!