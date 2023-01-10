Damar Hamlin Out Of The Hospital And Back In Buffalo
January 10, 2023 1:05PM EST
The country’s prayers were answered in healing Damar Hamlin as he is back home in Buffalo to continue recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday Night Football. Just a week after he collapsed on live TV, he’s back home thanking fans for all their support.
Doctors knew he was ready to go when he got excited rooting for the Bills!
And Damar doing a happy dance on his Ring camera is what we all need today! Welcome Home Damar!
By the way, his toy drive has raised over $8 million!!
