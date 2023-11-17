Cyber FunDay Deals

99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

November 17, 2023 2:05PM EST
Don’t miss these deals!

Cyber FunDay is Monday, November 27th and Kentuckiana Deals wants to help you save this holiday season!

Enjoy once a year Christmas Shopping discounts from beauty, wellness, food experiences and more. KentuckianaDeals.com will have holiday savings up to 75% off on Cyber Monday starting at 9am. Here are just some of the featured deals!

  • Fleet Feet! You can get $100 for only $50 to spend at either Fleet Feet location, the original in St Matthews at 117 Breckenridge Lane or the brand new location in Fern Creek 7706 Bardstown Road! Come get all your favorite gear now!
  • XO Aesthetics! $100 for only $40 to spend at XO Aesthetic Refinery at 3744 Frankfort Avenue, a full-service premier boutique med spa in St Matthews where you come as clients, leave as friends!

Listen for your chance to win too! Limited quantities available. It’s your chance to get some holiday shopping done early from the comfort of your couch.

Additional deals available

Fleet Feet and XO Aesthetic
