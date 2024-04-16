Courtney Love Goes In On Major Pop Artists With Hot Takes

Source: YouTube

Courtney Love has some fiery hot takes on some of pop’s biggest artists when talking to The Standard recently.

Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.

She didn’t just go after Taylor though. She had something to say about Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé, too!