Courtney Love Goes In On Major Pop Artists With Hot Takes

April 16, 2024 2:50PM EDT
Courtney Love has some fiery hot takes on some of pop’s biggest artists when talking to The Standard recently.

Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.

She didn’t just go after Taylor though. She had something to say about Lana Del Rey and Beyoncé, too!

I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off.

Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same. I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.

 

 

