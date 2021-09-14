Courtney Cox Sings On Ed Sheeran’s Album

We knew Ed Sheeran was a ‘Friends’ fan and have seen him in videos jamming with Courtney Cox. But now we know there’s more of a connection there. Ed says, “Well, my producer and songwriter, Johnny [McDaid] is dating her,” “Me and Johnny write most, like, we wrote ‘Shape of You’ together. We wrote ‘Bad Habits’ together. We work together a lot.”
And Courteney’s voice is in the background of Ed’s new album. “She sings. I’m pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she’s on ‘Visiting Hours,'” he told ET’s Rachel Smith on the red carpet. “If not, she was definitely on [my last album] ÷ somewhere.”
Sheeran’s = is out Oct. 29.
