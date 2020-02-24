      Weather Alert

Cold Stone Creamery Coming At You With Golden Oreos And Circus Animal Cookies!

Feb 24, 2020 @ 10:25am

These look like a party your mouth wants to be invited to!!

 

Cold Stone Creamery is releasing two new flavor creations: Golden Oreo Cookie Ice Cream and Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream.

The Golden Oreo Creation is made with Golden Oreo cookies, strawberries, and caramel and topped with whipped cream

But then hold up…the Circus Animal Ice Cream is made with Circus Animal Cookies ice cream, Mother’s Circus Animal Cookies, mini marshmallows, and rainbow sprinkles!!!!!

The flavors are available through April 14, SO GRAB THEM WHILE YOU CAN!!

MORE HERE

