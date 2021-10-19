Classic Horror Movie Locations You Can Visit

If you are a horror movie buff and seeing the real locations where some of the biggest movies were filmed is on your bucket list, this is the list for you!
The Myers House from HALLOWEEN, South Pasadena, CA
Michael Myers’s childhood home in John Carpenter’s Halloween needs no introduction—it’s practically its own character in the film. It’s also a California historical landmark, but not because of the movie: The house was built in the late 1880s, making it South Pasadena’s oldest known residential building. Originally located on Meridian Avenue, the abode was relocated to its current address, 1000 Mission Street, to avoid demolition in 1987. If you can’t get to California, there’s also a full-scale replica in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
The stairs from The Exorcist (Washington, D.C.) Father Damien Karras’s fatal fall from possessed tween Regan MacNeil’s window in The Exorcist birthed a chilling new landmark on Washington, D.C.’s M Street: the “Exorcist steps.” They became part of nearby Georgetown University’s culture before the scene was even finished filming—students purportedly charged people $5 apiece to watch the shoot from their rooftops.
The gas station from THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, Bastrop, TX
The gas station that spells hope—and then horror—for young Sally Hardesty in 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is located in Bastrop, Texas, and called simply “The Gas Station.” It’s still creepy from the outside but packed with movie merch inside and awesome BBQ!
The Myers House from HALLOWEEN, South Pasadena, CA
Michael Myers’s childhood home in John Carpenter’s Halloween needs no introduction—it’s practically its own character in the film. It’s also a California historical landmark, but not because of the movie: The house was built in the late 1880s, making it South Pasadena’s oldest known residential building. Originally located on Meridian Avenue, the abode was relocated to its current address, 1000 Mission Street, to avoid demolition in 1987. If you can’t get to California, there’s also a full-scale replica in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
Blairstown Diner from FRIDAY THE 13TH, Blairstown, NJ
Friday the 13th’s Crystal Lake Diner is actually Blairstown Diner in Blairstown, New Jersey. Built in 1949, the small-town spot is still going strong today, offering an expansive menu of typical diner fare. You can go for a normal meal—breakfast, lunch, or dinner—on a normal day, or you can time your trip to coincide with any Friday the 13th. On those days, the diner customarily celebrates its part of movie history with visits from original cast members and a tour of local filming sites.
MORE HERE