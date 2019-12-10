Chrissy Teigen Reveals A Big Celebrity Perk And Twitter Can’t Even

Chrissy Teigen dropped a juicy nugget on Twitter after a fan asked how celebrities avoid all the long lines and hassles of flying.
there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019
there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019
Well this info was mindblowing for many…
There’s Chris Hayes famous and then there’s Chrissy Teigen famous pic.twitter.com/UC7IRyEnHa
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 9, 2019
There’s Chris Hayes famous and then there’s Chrissy Teigen famous pic.twitter.com/UC7IRyEnHa
— Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) December 9, 2019
Chrissy, I was on a plane with Billy Crystal once. He was in First Class, I was in Coach. They ran out of white wine and I’ve always blamed Billy Crystal for it.
I don’t know why. It just felt like it was his fault.
Anyway, I had 3 vodka and cranberry instead, so it was fine.
— The Sad Seed (@TheSadSeed) December 9, 2019
Chrissy, I was on a plane with Billy Crystal once. He was in First Class, I was in Coach. They ran out of white wine and I’ve always blamed Billy Crystal for it.
I don’t know why. It just felt like it was his fault.
Anyway, I had 3 vodka and cranberry instead, so it was fine.
— The Sad Seed (@TheSadSeed) December 9, 2019
I feel poorer than I did before I read this tweet.
— awwHALEnaww (@awwHALEnaww) December 9, 2019
I feel poorer than I did before I read this tweet.
— awwHALEnaww (@awwHALEnaww) December 9, 2019
I saw Emma Stone just sitting at LAX out in the open and I got worried for her. Like Emma it’s obviously you, someone’s going to bother you. Take the special terminal, Emma… you touched Ryan Gosling’s bare chest you’re definitely famous enough.
— Alexandria Ne❄️nakis 🎄 (@Beavs) December 9, 2019
I saw Emma Stone just sitting at LAX out in the open and I got worried for her. Like Emma it’s obviously you, someone’s going to bother you. Take the special terminal, Emma… you touched Ryan Gosling’s bare chest you’re definitely famous enough.
— Alexandria Ne❄️nakis 🎄 (@Beavs) December 9, 2019
MORE HERE