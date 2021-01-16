Chris Evans Denies His Reprisal of Captain America Role for Marvel
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor Chris Evans poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
News began swirling fast…Chris Evans was reprising his role as the beloved Captain America for the Marvel Universe. Or so we thought. This is what broke on the internet.
Fans rejoiced. People began trying to figure out the new story lines, and then Chris Evans cleared everything up real fast.
In the thread following his “News to me” tweet, even Jamie Lee Curtis got involved and said she wanted to play his mom! Chris agreed. Can we get Chris back for real next time?