Chris Brown Built A Store Outside His House To Hold His Clothes

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Chris Brown performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Chris Brown had so many clothes, he built a literal department store outside his house to keep them in! He gave a tour on his Instagram saying “come see me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LilJupiter (@liljupiterr)

Sooooo is this a yard sale? Or just a REALLY BIG CLOSET?