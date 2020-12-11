Chipotle Now Has a Miley Cyrus Burrito On the Menu
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus has made it now. She has a menu item named after her at Chipotle! While participating in the “If Miley responds, I’ll do something” challenge going around TikTok, Chipotle asked the singer to reveal her favorite menu item. They promised that if she did, they would add it to their app. Miley responded, and now they have a “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito.”
It has guacamole, white rice, black beans, fajita vegetables, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and lettuce. The burrito costs $8.75