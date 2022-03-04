      Weather Alert

Charlie Sheen Teaming Up With ‘Entourage’ Stars For New Dramedy

Mar 4, 2022 @ 3:27pm

Charlie Sheen signed on with Entourage creator Doug Ellin for an upcoming new dramedy series set in Hollywood. Ramble On will star Sheen along with former Entourage stars Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves, looking to reinvent themselves. Other Hollywood up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves will join them.  Fellow Entourage alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler will co-star, along with frequent guest star Mark Cuban, Martin Sheen, Ana Ortiz, Bre-Z, and more.



TAGS
Charlie Sheen Doug Ellin Entourage Kevin Connolly Kevin Dillon Ramble On
