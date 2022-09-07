99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Charli D’Amelio Will Compete Against Her Mom On ‘DWTS’

September 7, 2022 10:30AM EDT
The rumors were true and it’s a first for “Dancing With the Stars”!  It’s the first time they will have a mother and daughter compete against each other on the show!  The D’Amelio’s gained popularity on TikTok and now have a show on Hulu.

The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed for season 31 of DWTS, which has moved to Disney+.  There have been a couple of pros announce that they will NOT be a part of the next season to enjoy being moms.

