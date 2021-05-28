Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
Photo: WAVE3
How fun is this? Nate Hayden is the music teacher at Charlestown High School in Southern Indiana and has held up a tradition for 11 years of wearing crazy costumes to entertain students!
He says he’s “Someone who just wants to bring joy and kind of share that with people.”
Every day for the past couple of weeks, Hayden has dressed up in a new costume to welcome students as they walk into the building. Towards the end of the school year, he said it gets harder to get students to come to class, especially after a year filled with COVID risks and changes. So Hayden began dressing up for his students to boost morale.
He even did it last year when students were kept at home.
