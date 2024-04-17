99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Charity Offers Free Shaves and Hair Cuts To Homeless On The Street

April 17, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Joshua Masih founded a charity in California called Street Shaves that does just that…offers free haircuts and shaves to those living on the streets. He says he learned the power of a haircut, a shave and a heart-to-heart conversation and how it can restore dignity every weekend. 

Masih isn’t a barber…but he has been cutting family and friend’s hair out of his garage. He was inspired by the Bible and wanting to serve others, so he started by just walking the streets of his hometown with haircutting supplies a friend had paid for. Now two years in, he’s got a team to help.

Children who are experiencing homelessness with their families have also benefited from Street Shaves. Street Shaves motto is, “Serving those in need, one haircut at a time.” 

More about:
free haircuts
Homeless
Inside Edition
Joshua Masih
street
Street Shaves

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
3

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
4

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
5

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE