Celebrities Are Speaking Out While In The Ukraine While It’s Under Attack

Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice about the Russian invasion. He attended a press briefing in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who posted it on Instagram. The translation reads: ”The more people know about the war in Ukraine, the higher the likelihood of stopping Russia.” Penn was also in Ukraine in November when he met with troops on the frontlines.
“Dancing with the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy got emotional while in the capital of Kyiv.