Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Shamrock Shaped Ravioli From Costco

I am feeling so lucky!

Nothing says celebrating St. Patrick’s Day like ravioli. But Costco will give it a shot anyway, selling double packs of the pasta pockets in Shamrock shapes.

Advertised as “Traditional 5 Cheese,” inside each natural and green ravioli is imported Irish aged cheddar, shredded mozzarella, creamy white cheddar, velvet ricotta, and parmesan.

Nuovo Pasta is the people behind the product, who’s also responsible for the warehouse giant’s heart-shaped Valentine’s Day ravioli.

Perhaps they have another big hit on their hands, as people keep commenting good things on Instagram!