Cardi B and Maroon 5 Team Up To Make History

The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Monday that Maroon 5’s song with Cardi B, “Girls Like You” had sold over 10 million units in the United States this week. Making Cardi the first female rapper to achieve RIAA diamond status for two singles. Adding to her crazy long list of accomplishments, including but not limited to 5 Guinesss World Records, Billboard Woman of the Year, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, and a Grammy… being the first female MC to do most if not all of it!
Of course Cardi had to hit the Twitter timeline to thank Maroon 5, and make the cutest connection to her baby girl;
Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful 🥲
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021
Cardi is the first female rapper to receive the honor and she’s the third female to ever reach multi-diamond status with “Bodak Yellow” reaching diamond status earlier this year. Cardi joins Lady Gaga who also has two diamond records and Katy Perry with three.
Which one of Cardi’s diamond records are you spinning? “Girls Like You” or “Bodak Yellow” or both?