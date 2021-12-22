Camila Cabello Heats the White House With ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ Performance

Camila Cabello heats up the White House with her Latin performance of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas!” Camila performed backed by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.
.@Camila_Cabello sings “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Mariachi Herencia de México from “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.” Premiering tonight at 8/7c! #WhiteHouseConcertPBS pic.twitter.com/Flsjruj0Ds
— PBS (@PBS) December 21, 2021
.@Camila_Cabello sings “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Mariachi Herencia de México from “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.” Premiering tonight at 8/7c! #WhiteHouseConcertPBS pic.twitter.com/Flsjruj0Ds
— PBS (@PBS) December 21, 2021
Dressed in all red, Camila, performed for “In Performance At The White House: Spirit Of The Season.” Also performing for the PBS special were Andrea Bocelli, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and others. The Christmas special was hosted by Jennifer Garner.
Did you watch “In Performance At The White House: Spirit Of The Season?” What did you think of the performances?