Camila Cabello Heats the White House With ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ Performance

Dec 22, 2021 @ 7:45am
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Camila Cabello attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Camila Cabello heats up the White House with her Latin performance of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas!”  Camila performed backed by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico.

Dressed in all red, Camila, performed for “In Performance At The White House: Spirit Of The Season.” Also performing for the PBS special were Andrea Bocelli, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and others. The Christmas special was hosted by Jennifer Garner.

Did you watch “In Performance At The White House: Spirit Of The Season?” What did you think of the performances?

