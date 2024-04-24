99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Caitlin Clark Sign Major Deal With Nike Worth $28 Million

April 24, 2024 8:58AM EDT
After comparisons of WNBA rookie salaries compared to NBA rookie salaries enraged many, now comes word Caitlin Clark has a new stream of income.

She inked a $28 million deal with Nike in a historic eight-year deal includes a signature shoe. It’s the largest sponsorship deal for a female basketball player.

The WNBA is a $200 million business whereas the NBA is a $10 BILLION dollar business. Hopefully more people will watch and attend WNBA with the attention Clark as brought!

 

