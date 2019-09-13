Bullied Tennessee Fan with Homemade Shirt Now Offered 4-Year Scholarship to UT
Earlier this week, a story went viral about a 4th grade boy who got bullied due to his homemade University of Tennessee. After being bullied for his shirt, UT made his homemade fan shirt into a real shirt available for sale.
UT said in a tweet that the Vol Shop has received more than 50,000 T-shirt pre-orders. The Vol Shop is the only official source for the shirt, with all proceeds going to Stomp out Bullying.
BUT NOW THE STORY JUST GOT GREATER!!!
The little boy is only a 4th grader, but the scholarship stands if he would like it! AMAZING!