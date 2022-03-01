Bull Rider Saved By Dad

A hero dad threw himself between his son and a raging bull at a Texas rodeo earlier this month.
Instagram footage shows 18-year-old Cody Hooks being bucked off the bull almost immediately after coming out of the gate at a rodeo in Texas on February 12th. The fall knocked him out on the ground while the bull charged past two bullfighters. His dad, Landis Hooks, then runs out to shield his son with his body as the bull tries to gore them.
“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx,” Cody wrote along with the video. “Could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”
The bull, named Twizler, didn’t actually gore the father and cowboy, but it did push them with his head. Witness Tina Butler says her heart stopped watching Landis step in to protect Cody. “That’s not something you’re going to see every day,” Butler said. “Not everyone would have gone in there.” Medical staff and other safety protocols were also on standby.
